Rwanda: Seninga Sacked as Musanze FC Head Coach

Musanze FC head coach Innocent Seninga has been sacked from his coaching role following a poor run of results including a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Gasogi United on Sunday, May 13 at Bugesera stadium.

The Northern Province-based club was already down by 4-1 to Gasogi United after just 6o minutes of the game, a performance that prompted club President Placide Tuyishime to announce the sacking of the tactician even before full time.

"Innocent Seninga has been sacked after he lost to Gasogi United," the club announced on its Twitter account.

This was the 42-year-old's second spell at Musanze FC after helping them to remain in the first division league during 2017/18.

He led the club to a perfect start when the league started in December, winning both two league games that he managed before it was eventually suspended after three match days.

His employers thought Seninga would keep the club's winning run when the season resumed in May but his side struggled to hit form, winning three times and losing three games to end the group stage in third place with nine points.

The results left club management unimpressed and a game against Gasogi United on Sunday was the last chance for the tactician to save his job. He lost the game and was dismissed.

Besides Musanze FC, Seninga, 42, previously coached Isonga FC, Kiyovu Sports, Etincelles FC and Police FC.