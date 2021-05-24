Kenya: Body of Missing Somali-American Businessman Found At Kirinyaga Morgue

Nairobi — Missing Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohamed Mohamud was on Saturday found dead a week after he went missing.

His body was found at a morgue in Kirinyaga County was positively identified by his family.

The businessman was last seen on the evening of May 13 at an entertainment lounge in Nairobi's Lavington area.

His vehicle was later found burnt in Kibiku area in Ngong, Kajiado County.

Mohamud's family has vowed to pursue justice even as mystery hovers around his death.

"Even as Bashir rests, the family shall not rest until justice has been served and those responsible for his death brought to book," his family said in a statement.

Who killed the 36-year-old?

While police his burnt vehicle, when they returned with his relatives, it had mysterious been moved to another location.

The businessman was a construction engineer working in the country and had in 2020 been contracted to do a government project in Kisumu.

According to his friends, his company worked in civil engineering, real estate and architecture.

He resided in Ohio State, USA.

Cases of disappearances have been on the rise lately, with police yet to resolve a similar incident in which four men were killed after being abducted in Kitengela.

Their bodies were separately found in different areas, tens of kilometres from where they were abducted.

They were all tortured before they were killed.

The Homicide Unit based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is probing the killings, following a directive by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.