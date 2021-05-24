Kenya: 3000 Invited for Madaraka Day Celebrations in Kisumu

23 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

Kenya is set to mark this year's Makadara Day celebrations at the 35,000-seater Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, in Kisumu, on June 1.

But the government has since confirmed that only 3000 people will be allowed into the newly built facility in line with strict coronavirus measures.

The stadium is undergoing rehabilitation by both the national and county government of Kisumu.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho visited the site on Thursday with a number of government officials including area governor Anyang' Nyong'o and confirmed the restrictions on attendants were made because of Covid-19.

The limitation also follows reports of increased cases of Covid-19 in the lake region.

The country suspended all the public gatherings in March to curb the further spread of the virus which has since claimed more than 3,000 lives.

"In keeping with the Covid-19 measures, those invited to attend Madaraka Day event will be expected to wear masks, sanitize and keep social distance," said Kibicho.

Kibicho who is the National Celebrations Committee chairman said, "We will hold the celebrations at the stadium for a few, but we have also identified a number of areas where people will gather to follow the celebrations virtually.'"

This is the first time that Kisumu will host such national celebrations, which were traditionally in Nairobi until the Jubilee regime revised the trend to rotate the celebrations in counties.

"We have so far lined up a number of entertainment activities to cheer up those who will attend the historical celebrations," the PS said.

