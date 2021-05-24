Zimbabwe: Passion Java Endorses Mnangagwa's 2023 Re-Election Bid

Controversial celebrity prophet, Passion Java has endorsed Emmerson Mnangagwa's presidential re-election bid in the 2023 campaign.

Zanu PF has already confirmed Mnangagwa as their presidential candidate as he seeks re-election for the country's top job.

However, Java said he was endorsing the incumbent because of the success of the National Development Strategy (NDS 1) - a government economic blueprint - on which the political messaging for Mnangagwa's 2023 re-election bid is hinged.

Java, who is also black empowerment lobby, Affirmative Action Group (AAG) vice president, said the NDS 1 presents vast business opportunities for youths in agriculture, mining, industry and commerce, among other sectors.

"AAG is working with President ED Mnangagwa who has adopted NDS 1 to empower citizens, Passion Java Endorses Mnangagwa's 2023 Re-Election Trump Card particularly for youths, to venture into value chains in sectors such as agriculture, mining, industry and commerce, and others," said Java Saturday while giving a presentation at a youth seminar held at Chinhoyi University of Technology.

The event, organised by the Zanu PF-aligned Zimbabwe Congress of Students' Unions (ZICOSU), was held under the theme: "The Role of Students in Promoting Economic Growth Towards Achieving Vision 2030."

Zanu PF Youth League deputy national secretary for indigenisation and economic empowerment, Mike Chimombe, who is also AAG president, invited Java as part of a strategy to lure the youth vote ahead of 2023 harmonised elections in which the ruling party is targeting five million voters.

Java's mother, Christine Rambanapasi, who died in January this year, was a Senator with MDC Alliance.

Said Java; "As youths, do not be content with getting cash hand-outs. These trinkets cannot sustain you. Think of a business idea and regularise its operations and run with NDS 1 while naysayers would be saying 'these are thieves'. If you grow big-headed and slender, you will die poor."

Added the prosperity preacher; "Even the Bible says pray for the country's leader. If you don't know who to elect to lead, then you will definitely sink. It's up to you to choose wisely whom you want to lead Zimbabwe. Wealth and prosperity follow divine and prayerful individuals.

"If you want prosperity, ask yourself 'do l have God in my heart?' and 'am l prayerful?' Success doesn't come by merely fellowshipping, but that you really have God in your heart. Also, know who to associate with, choose friends wisely."

Java, whose presentation was punctuated with street lingo, claimed his church ministry and businesses have a presence across the world, including India, Jamaica, Bahamas, Barbados, California and Dallas.

He recently flew back to Zimbabwe to launch Passion Java Records which predominantly support urban contemporary music genre, ZimDancehall.

Although he also claims to have massive business investments in Zimbabwe, Java was elusive when NewZimbabwe.com quizzed him over which companies or ventures he ran.

Said Java; "l do a lot of business and l mind my own business, so l want the media to mind their own business."

On Sunday, Java and his entourage met Mnangagwa at the President's Precabe Farm in Kwekwe despite lockdown restrictions imposed Friday by Vice President and health minister Constantino Chiwenga in the gold mining city.