Nigeria: Two Police Officers, Several Bandits Killed in Zamfara Shootout - Official

The police say no civilian was killed in the shootout in Zamfara.

The Police Command in Zamfara on Sunday said several bandits were neutralised in the state on Saturday night when criminals attempted to attack Magami village of Gusau Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Shehu Mohammed, in Gusau.

"Yesterday night, the command received a report that bandits in their large numbers stormed Magami town in Gusau LGA with intent to attack the community.

"The Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu, directed Police Tactical units, comprising of PMF/CTU/Special forces and Operation Puff Adder based in the area to synergise and ensure protection of lives and property of the people.

"The tactical units moved in courageously and engaged the assailants to a gun duel. As a result of the encounter, the attack was successfully repelled, while unspecified number of bandits were neutralised with many of them escaping with possible gun shot wounds," Mr Shehu said.

He, however, said "two of our their operatives paid the supreme price while defending the innocent members of the communities, but there was no loss of life in the communities."

He also disclosed that the CP had further deployed additional tactical operatives to the area to complement ongoing bush combing operations aimed at forestalling further attacks on the nearby villages.

"The CP reiterates his warning to all recalcitrant bandits in the state to either surrender their arms and embrace peace or face the consequences of their actions.

"The CP also urged police operatives in the command to aggressively defend themselves and the community in any engagement with bandits and ensure that they dominate the ungoverned spaces on a continuous basis," the statement added. (NAN)