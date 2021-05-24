Algeria: 12 June Legislative Elections - Need to Deliver Unifying, Realistic Discourse

Algiers — Candidates in the 12 June legislative elections were unanimous to call, from the outset of the electoral campaign, for "a unifying and realistic discourse" free from "false promises," while banning "defeatist discourse," in order to get voters participate massively in the elections.

The call of the candidates comes after the representatives of political parties and independent lists signed the Charter of Ethics of Electoral Practices, which is a framework presenting the ethical behavior expected from actors and participants in the electoral process.

In this sense, the organic law relating to the electoral system stipulates that any candidate or person who participates in an electoral campaign must refrain from any hate speech and any form of discrimination.

It is in this spirit that the National Democratic Rally (RND) Party, through the voice of its Secretary General, Tayeb Zitouni, urged the party's candidates to "not respond to provocations" and to adopt a political discourse "clear and frank away from false promises, insults and insults.

Through its call, the RND aspires to a massive participation of voters, which will "block the road to the enemies of Algeria who are trying to lead it into dark paths," to quote its SG.

Agreeing in the same direction, president of El Islah Party, Filali Ghouini, called his candidates to respect the principles of ethics during the election campaign, saying that "the trust of the people can not be gained on the basis of empty slogans or unrealistic promises."

For the president of the Algerian Revival Party (PRA), Kamel Bensalem, the candidates of his party, the majority are young candidates, are committed to participating under the slogan "authenticity, to counteract the defeatist discourse, fight against bureaucracy and contribute to the development of laws that fit the aspirations of the people.

Meanwhile, president of El Bina El-Watani Movement Party, Abdelkader Bengrina, has focused on "a fair competition in the service of the homeland and the citizen, the strengthening of the internal front and the safeguarding of social cohesion," while president of Tajamoue Amel El-Jazair (TAJ) Party, Fatima Zohra concentrated on the slogan chosen by her party on the occasion of this election, namely "Building the man, under all spiritual, intellectual and behavioral dimensions, in line with "the requirements of the current era."

President of El Fadjr El Jadid (PFJ) Movment Party, Tahar Benbaibeche, called, for his part, the candidates of his party to commit to a "serious and realistic discourse, far from empty promises. Similarly, for president of El Moustakbel Front Party, Abdelaziz Belaid who recalled that his party has always advocated "the moralization of political action and the building of a new Algeria."

On the other hand, Secretary General (SG) of the National Liberation Front (FLN) Party, Abu El-Fadhl Baadji asked his candidates to "conduct this campaign in compliance with the law and the ethics of political competition."