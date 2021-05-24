Egypt, France Sign Agreement On Boosting Health Cooperation

Minister of Higher Education Khaled Abdel Ghaffar witnessed Friday the signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement between the Supreme Council of University Hospitals and the General Department of Hospitals in Paris.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of higher Education the three-year deal is expected to provide additional training for the Egyptian doctors in the university hospitals of Paris in a number of fields.

The training will cover domains including hepatobiliary surgery, liver diseases and liver transplantation.

MENA