Egypt: Environment Minister, UN Representatives Discuss Boosting Cooperation

21 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad met Friday with representatives of the United Nations Human Settlement Program (UN-Habitat) to discuss cooperation proposals on finding solutions for the plastic wastes in coastal cities, especially in the Red Sea resort cities of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada.

The move comes in the light of successful initiatives that have been launched in cooperation with the Environment Ministry and the private sector in the field of recycling and wastes management.

The meeting highlights the interest of UN-Habitat in supporting the issues relating to sustainable environmental development, the minister added.

