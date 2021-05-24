Egypt Supports Lebanon's Efforts to End Government Crisis

21 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon Yasser Alwi affirmed on Friday Egypt's full support to the formation of a new Lebanese government as soon as possible to get Lebanon out of the current crises.

In a statement following a meeting with Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri, Alwi said Egypt renews its support to Berrit's initiative to solve the problem of forming a government, with a view to maintaining Lebanon's stability.

He reiterated Egypt's confidence in Lebanon's ability to overcome the current situation and press ahead with forming a new government in line with the constitution.

