Egypt Supports Lebanon's Efforts to End Government Crisis

Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon Yasser Alwi affirmed on Friday Egypt's full support to the formation of a new Lebanese government as soon as possible to get Lebanon out of the current crises.

In a statement following a meeting with Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri, Alwi said Egypt renews its support to Berrit's initiative to solve the problem of forming a government, with a view to maintaining Lebanon's stability.

He reiterated Egypt's confidence in Lebanon's ability to overcome the current situation and press ahead with forming a new government in line with the constitution.