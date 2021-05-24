Egypt: Body of Comedian Samir Ghanim Laid to Rest

Body of veteran Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanim was laid to rest on Friday following a funeral held at Mushier Tantawi Mosque in El Tagammu El Khamis.
A number of the deceased's relatives, fans and colleagues attended the funeral.
Body of veteran Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanim was laid to rest on Friday following a funeral held at Mushier Tantawi Mosque in El Tagammu El Khamis.
A number of the deceased's relatives, fans and colleagues attended the funeral.
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.