Africa: Egypt's Pyramids Dump Enyimba Out of CAF Confederation Cup

As predicted, Enyimba failed in their quest to upturn the three goals deficit they suffered in the first leg, quarter final of the CAF Confederation Cup against Pyramids FC of Egypt in Aba yesterday.

The People's Elephant who managed a one-all draw against the visitors from Cairo lost out of the competition 5-2 on aggregate.

Ibrahim Abdel gave the visitors the lead in the 32nd minute.

Anayo Iwuala however equalised for the home team eight minutes later after he was teed up by Stephen Mango.

Enyimba fought back to score more goals after the break but were thwarted by the visitors.

With the score 1-1, coach Osho immediately opted for fresh legs after the break as the People's Elephants chased three goals to turn the encounter around.

Six minutes into the second-half, Augustine Oladapo, Gabriel Orok and Nabil Yarou were thrown into the fray to replace Philip Ozor, Victor Mbaoma and Nelson Ogbonnaya respectively.

Enyimba continued their push for more goals but Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy was brilliant between the sticks as he stopped two attempts from Orok to keep the visitors in control of the game.

Anthony Omaka and Kadri Timileyin were later introduced in the 81st minute, however, the tactical changes had no effects on the score.

Enyimba have now been eliminated in back-to-back quarter-final games in the Confederation Cup after they were hammered 3-1 on aggregate by Guinean club Horoya AC last year.

Pyramids will face Raja Casablanca who defeated Orlando Pirates 5-1 aggregate yesterday in the semi-final stage.

Pirates held the Moroccan giants to a 1-1 draw in South Africa penultimate Sunday but lost 4-0 yesterday.

Pyramids made it through to the Confederation Cup final last year but they lost 1-0 to Morocco's RS Berkane in Cameroon.

Following Sunday's elimination, Enyimba will turn their attention to the Nigeria Professional Football League where they currently sit 10th in the table with four games in hand.