Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics Camps Open in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa

Towards Team Nigeria achieving podium success at the Olympics and Paralympics games in Tokyo, Japan this summer, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has finalized arrangements for the camping of home- based athletes.

According to the schedule for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, 10 sports will be camped in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Bayelsa starting from today.

According to the Director, Federation of Elites Athletes Department, Dr Simeon Ebhojiaye, "with just days to the official commencement of the Tokyo Olympics, our countdown commences from Monday, May 24, 2021 with camp for the home-based in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Bayelsa where athletes are expected to intensify their readiness for podium success in Tokyo. "We are also monitoring the performances of the foreign-based athletes closely," he noted.

Dr Ebhojiaye further added " Abuja will play host to Athletics, Canoeing, Rowing, Weightlifting, Para-Athletics and Taekwondo. Lagos is to host Para-Powerlifting and Para-Table Tennis while Wrestlers are camped in Bayelsa with Badminton in Port Harcourt."

He affirmed that Nigeria decided to participate in only ten events where the country have comparative advantage.

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria's 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games build-up has been given a major boost by Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who has adopted seven athletes to fund their preparations.

Those adopted by the governor include; Favour Ofili, Blessing Okagbare, Ese Brume, Divine Oduduru and Raymond Ekevwo. Others are Itshekiri Usheoritse and Ogho-Oghene Egwero.

With this adoption, these athletes preparations for the Olympics and personal expenses like medical, hiring of personal trainers, diet and other related needs will be taken care of by the Delta State governor.