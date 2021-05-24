Congo-Kinshasa: Readout of a Call Between Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and President Felix Tshisekedi

The below is attributable to U.S. Mission to the UN Spokesperson Olivia Dalton:

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke today with Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield shared concerns regarding attacks by armed groups, including ISIS-DRC, and conveyed the United States’ hope that the DRC’s efforts to address these attacks would be fully coordinated with the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and other humanitarian organizations. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield welcomed President Tshisekedi’s focus on disarmament, demobilization, and community reintegration, and reiterated the United States’ efforts to support job creation under the Privileged Partnership for Peace and Prosperity. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield expressed concern that senior Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) officers with problematic human rights records remain in leadership positions, and urged President Tshisekedi to ensure that military governors under his command comply with the DRC’s human rights commitments.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield also thanked President Tshisekedi for his ongoing commitment to a full investigation into the murders of UN experts Michael Sharp and Zaida Catalán.

Regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield shared the United States’ understanding that African Union-led negotiations would be substantive and results-oriented, and that the 2015 Declaration of Principles and the July 2020 statement by the AU bureau are important foundations for these negotiations. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield also urged President Tshisekedi to encourage Ethiopia to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access to all parts of Tigray, declare a ceasefire, and undertake a political process to end the crisis there.

United States Mission to the United Nations

Office of Press and Public Diplomacy

For Immediate Release

May 21, 2021