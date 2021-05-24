Nigeria: Govt Set to Prosecute 5,800 Boko Haram Suspects

24 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

The Federal Government has concluded plans to prosecute 5, 800 suspected members of the Boko Haram sect.

Chioma Onuegbu, Head, Complex Casework Group and Deputy Director of Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice, disclosed this in Abuja at the weekend during a media engagement by the Wayamo Foundation.

The forum is a media engagement for justice and accountability and for promoting understanding of the work of the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

Onuegbu said the ministry had vetted the case files of 800 out of 1, 000 suspects whom prima facie evidence were established against in 2019.

She said the heightened attacks in the northeast and the COVID-19 pandemic affected the commencement of the trials in 2019 and 2020.

She said the military recently sent in another 5, 000 new case files from Maiduguri, Borno State, which the ministry was now working hard to process.

She added that before the halt in the proceedings, the charges had been filed and served on 280 suspects and the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, the justice department providing free legal services to the suspects, to enable its officials meet the suspects at their detention facilities in Maiduguri and prepare for their defence.

Onuegbu noted that out of the said 1,000 case files, 170 suspects were recommended for release for lack of evidence to prosecute them.

She said the ministry had already concluded similar cases in October 2017, February 2018 and June 2018 and is getting set for the fourth phase of the trials.

"Presently, efforts are been made by the military to move the relevant inmates (whose charges are ready) to another safe location for the prosecutions to commence and as soon as that is done, we shall inform you to join us," she said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Why Are Young Nigerians Returning to Masquerade Rituals?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.