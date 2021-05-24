Ghana: GREL Awards Gh¢ 84,000 Scholarship to 12 Students

The Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL) has awarded scholarships worth GH¢ 84,000 to 12 students in various tertiary institutions in the country.

The 12 students, selected from the catchment area of GREL's operations were each given GH¢ 7,000.00 for academic facility user and residential fees.

The Managing Director (MD) of GREL, Mr Lionel Barre, said the scholarship would transform the lives of not only the individual recipients but also their families, communities and the country as a whole.

He said that the scholarship package would only be continued if they made judicious use of the huge financial resources that GREL was investing in their education, adding "your scholarship is tied to your academic performance and good conduct in accordance with the rules and regulations of your institutions".

Mr Barre asked the parents of the students to monitor not only the academic performance but the good conduct of their wards throughout the period of their academic pursuit.

He told the parents that GREL was investing in the most important resource and that was the human resource of the communities, and so the quest for increase in the number of beneficiaries would be easier, if these beneficiaries put up very good academic performance in their field of study.

The MD said GREL as a responsible company would continue to give back to their operational area communities in the fields of education, health, community water, among other key interventions, with a view to impacting the livelihoods of the partner communities.

The Chairman of the Association of Chiefs on whose lands GREL operates (ACLANGO), the Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, Nana Akwesi Agyeman, noted that free SHS programme had made the scholarships for the second circle institutions to be cancelled for tertiary package to be increased.

He asked the beneficiary students to study hard to allow GREL to award more students with scholarships, adding "the members of ACLANGO would closely monitor your academic performance at your various institutions and your behaviour back at home."

The Paramount Chief of Nsein, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II, thanked GREL for the reliefs on some financial burdens for the parents, and urged the students, especially the females that they were there to study, to conduct themselves well and "marry" their books.