Ghana: GREL Awards Gh¢ 84,000 Scholarship to 12 Students

21 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Peter Gbambila And Agona Nkwanta

The Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL) has awarded scholarships worth GH¢ 84,000 to 12 students in various tertiary institutions in the country.

The 12 students, selected from the catchment area of GREL's operations were each given GH¢ 7,000.00 for academic facility user and residential fees.

The Managing Director (MD) of GREL, Mr Lionel Barre, said the scholarship would transform the lives of not only the individual recipients but also their families, communities and the country as a whole.

He said that the scholarship package would only be continued if they made judicious use of the huge financial resources that GREL was investing in their education, adding "your scholarship is tied to your academic performance and good conduct in accordance with the rules and regulations of your institutions".

Mr Barre asked the parents of the students to monitor not only the academic performance but the good conduct of their wards throughout the period of their academic pursuit.

He told the parents that GREL was investing in the most important resource and that was the human resource of the communities, and so the quest for increase in the number of beneficiaries would be easier, if these beneficiaries put up very good academic performance in their field of study.

The MD said GREL as a responsible company would continue to give back to their operational area communities in the fields of education, health, community water, among other key interventions, with a view to impacting the livelihoods of the partner communities.

The Chairman of the Association of Chiefs on whose lands GREL operates (ACLANGO), the Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, Nana Akwesi Agyeman, noted that free SHS programme had made the scholarships for the second circle institutions to be cancelled for tertiary package to be increased.

He asked the beneficiary students to study hard to allow GREL to award more students with scholarships, adding "the members of ACLANGO would closely monitor your academic performance at your various institutions and your behaviour back at home."

The Paramount Chief of Nsein, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II, thanked GREL for the reliefs on some financial burdens for the parents, and urged the students, especially the females that they were there to study, to conduct themselves well and "marry" their books.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.