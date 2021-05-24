Zimbabwe: Harare Retain Field Inter-Provincial Championship

HARARE maintained their dominance in the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe Track and Field Inter-provincial Championships.

They came tops on Saturday, at the National Sports Stadium B Arena. The national meet attracted athletes, from all 10 provinces, and was graced by athletes from Mozambique.

It was also a good outing for some of the juniors, who are chasing qualification to the World Under-20 Championships, after positing some encouraging times.

Harare retained the title, when they picked 30 medals, including 10 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals. The likes of upcoming sprinter Samukeliso Ndebele, high jumper Kudakwashe Chadenga and Anneka Colegrave had a good day, in the track and field events.

Ndebele won the senior women's 200m in 25.74 seconds, while Chadenga came tops in high jump senior men, when he jumped 2.13m.

Coming from a 2.05m jump in Zambia, prior to Saturday's meet, Chadenga said he was happy to bounce back, to his top performance.

"Well, I am happy for myself. I am proud of what I did although things didn't go as I wanted.

"I was expecting to jump higher than that but I am happy that I am maintaining good heights because in Zambia, I had jumped 2.05m.

"The level of competition was not that stiff.

"But, lots of athletes were jumping good heights and performing at senior level, and winning, at the same time means a lot to me.

"It was my first time winning, at the senior level in Zimbabwe.

"I guess my confidence, and the support I received from people geared me up to jump such an impressive height.

"I was happy, and I really enjoyed what I did on Saturday," said Chadenga.

His hope is to make the World Under-20 Junior Championships and the qualifying standard is 2.16m. Wellington Varevi won the 1500m race in 3 minutes 57.24 seconds and 5 000m in 14 minutes 54.90 seconds.

However, he was left disappointed after failing to get the challenge he was expecting.

"The competition was not as I expected. It was like I was alone, and running without anyone, giving you that challenge to push its difficult, and the times were slow.

"So now, I am looking for a fast track event between South Africa and Botswana, so that I am able to push for better times to qualify for the Africa Senior Championships," Varevi said.

Mashonaland Central had 18 medals, to finish second, with some of their athletes, such as Maryjoy Mudyiravanji, having a good day on the track. Mudyiravanji was first in the women's 800m, with a time of 2 minutes 16.27 seconds, while Tapiwa Chineka was first in the men's section, in 1 minute 49.12 seconds.

"I think what I need now is some competition outside Zimbabwe, so that I can see where I am now, and improve my time.

"I really want to qualify for the Africa Senior Championships," Mudyiravanji said.

In third place was Bulawayo, after picking six medals, including three gold, while Manicaland were fourth.