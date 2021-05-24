Zimbabwe: Bullets Goalie Steals the Show

24 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ray Bande in Mutare

Manica Diamonds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Cranborne Bullets . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

CRANBORNE Bullets' 'keeper Tatenda Makoni's masterclass, coupled with the Premiership newboys' fine passing game, earned the army side maximum points at Sakubva yesterday.

A single goal made all the difference in this Group 3 Chibuku Super Cup encounter. Manica Diamonds were the first to test the visitors' rearguard but, for all their efforts, they either lacked the cutting edge, or found the 23-year-old Makoni, in inspired form.

Former Monomotapa and Black Rhinos player, Wonder "Ajile" Kapinda, thrust the Harare side into the lead, with a close range header, after a goalmouth melee.

Manica Diamonds coach, Johanisi "Dutch Mentor" Nhumwa, said they could have avoided defeat.

"We conceded a silly goal. It is unfortunate that we thought we would get back into the game and get goals but we failed.

"However, I am happy with the way my players applied themselves. We created numerous scoring chances but, somehow, their goalkeeper denied us.

"We will bounce back soon."

Cranborne Bullets coach, Nesbert "Yabo" Saruchera, was delighted with the victory.

"I am happy with the result we got. It was not easy. We are coming from Division One and we are all aware that it is not easy when playing against highly-rated teams which have been in the top-flight league before us.

"Nonetheless, we are now looking forward to go beyond the group stage of the competition."

