Nigeria: Human Rights Group Demands End to Military Airstrikes in Imo

24 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

A civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end what it described as unwarranted military aggression in the South-east region with specific reference to the reported airstrikes in Imo State.

HURIWA said the unilateral and arbitrary deployment of airpower by Buhari against the region, even when the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) had reportedly asked their members to disengage from their activities, constituted a crime of military aggression against innocent civilians.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA said the continuous deployment of military force in the Southeast would rather escalate the current security challenges in the Southeast and South-south regions, "which have witnessed unwarranted attacks on police formations and operatives by unknown gunmen," than bring solution to the situation.

It said the continued airstrikes amounted to a unilateral and illegal warfare against the law-abiding citizens of South-east region.

"HURIWA has therefore asked the government to stop these unlawful airstrikes before they lead to loss of innocent lives of villagers, who now live in a state of fear and a climate of panic," the statement said.

The rights group alleged that the airstrikes have created an atmosphere of fear and a climate of uncertainty in Imo State with millions of people unsure of their safety any longer.

Meanwhile, HURIWA has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers in a military plane crash as regrettably avoidable and tragic.

It tasked the yet-to-be-named successor to the office of the COAS to be mindful of the inherent human rights of citizens recognised by law.

The rights group also urged the new Chief of Army Staff to compel soldiers to comply by rules of engagement and adhere strictly to the human rights provisions as enshrined in the constitution.

HURIWA added that the incoming army chief should try to mainstream respect for the fundamental human rights of civilians by military personnel in all internal security operations.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.