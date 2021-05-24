Africa: The CAF Inspection Team Was in Garoua

The CAF inspection team visited this Pentecost Sunday, May 23, 2021, in the city of Garoua in the northern region of Cameroon as part of the inspections and preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations Next year's Total, CAN Total Cameroon 2021.

The delegation was welcomed by the Honorary President of CAF and Advisor to the President of COCAN, Mr. Issa Hayatou and the Cameroonian Minister of Sports, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

The inspection tour, , led by CAF Deputy Secretary General Anthony Baffoe, started on Saturday, 22 May 2021 and visited two venues: the hall that will host the Total Africa Cup of Nations draw on 25 June 2021 in Yaounde and Ahmadou Ahidjou Stadium.

Amongst the experts roped by CAF for this inspection visit is a team of FIFA specialists led by Jaime Yarza Gonzalez - FIFA Director of Tournaments and Events, who are giving technical input to CAF and the Cameroon Local Organising Committee.

Cameroon Sports Minister, Professor thanked the CAF delegation Mouelle Kombi thanked the delegation for the work they are doing: "We hope to learn a lot from our colleagues. As Cameroon, we want to stage the best ever Africa Cup of Nations."

Yarza Gonzalez added: "As FIFA, we are here to support CAF and the Local Committee. We are convinced these teams will deliver a fantastic tournament in January."

Today, Sunday, 23 May 2021, the delegation spent time in Garoua where they visited two training sites, hotels, hospitals and the main stadium.

On Monday, 24 May 2021, the team will move back to Yaounde where they will visit the newly Olembe Stadium and other facilities.

On Tuesday, 25 May 2021, the delegation will visit Bafoussam Stadium and inspect infrastructure in that area. This is one of the newly-built stadiums for the Total Africa Cup of Nations.

On Wednesday, 26 May 2021, they will inspect the world class facilities in Japoma and also the Reunification Stadium.

The inspection tour will finish on Thursday, 27 May 2021 in Limbe.