Zimbabwe: Kariba Fisherman Killed in Another Jumbo Attack After a Beer Binge

A man identified as Brighton Gandawa from Chitungwiza township in Kariba was early Sunday morning trampled to death by an elephant while returning home from a beer outing.

According to residents who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com, Gandawa, who was a fisherman, was walking back home to Nyamhunga township from a beer binge when he met his fate.

His friends reportedly managed to escape from the yet-to-be identified rogue jumbo.

The scene of the unfortunate incident, which highlights the prevalence of human-wildlife conflict in the prime resort town, was early this morning abuzz with residents viewing the body before police arrived around mid-morning.

The body of the deceased, which sources said showed broken limbs, was later conveyed to Kariba District Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

In another incident, the body of an unidentified man attacked and killed by a crocodile at the University of Zimbabwe Lake Kariba Research Station Harbour, recently, has been found.

Kariba has this year witnessed a sharp rise in human-wildlife conflict cases.