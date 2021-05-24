Tunisia: TABC President Calls for Adopting Laws Allowing Libyans and Tunisians to Benefit of Same Advantages

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Tunisia-Africa Business Council Anis Jaziri called for developing laws allowing Libyan and Tunisian investors to have the same advantages in both countries in terms of investment, right to ownership and bank transactions.

Speaking at the opening of the Tunisian-Libyan Forum and Fair in Tripoli, Jaziri commended the recommendations of the meetings between the two government delegations, particularly the resumption of Tunisair flights to Libya and the signing of agreement in transport.

He also welcomed the implementation of procedures likely to liberalise trade between the two countries, especially removal of barriers for good's entry to Tunisia through land borders.

These procedures will help boost trade and investment, he pointed out.

Jaziri added that "our ambition is to reactivate these procedures as soon as possible and improve the business climate."

Jaziri said businessmen and investors have the possibility to enter the African market through the road infrastructure, railways and logistics zones set up in the border.

Tripoli hosted from May 23 to 25 the first Tunisian-Libyan fair initiated by the Tunisian-Libyan Business Council, in partnership with the Libyan Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture as well as other economic chambers from different other cities.

The fair was inuagurated by both countries' prime ministers Hichem Mechichi and Abddel Hamid Dbeibah.

This fair gives an idea about the products of some companies active in several sectors including construction, basic infrastructure, tourism, food and agri-food products and cosmetics...