Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Judo team finished at the top of the individual competitions of the African Senior Championships 2021, held from May 20 to 22 in Senegal, Dakar, with 14 medals (5 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze), ahead of Morocco (4 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze) and Algeria (3 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze).

Team competitions are taking place, Sunday, with 9 countries competing, including Tunisia out of the 41 participants in the event.