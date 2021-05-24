Africa: Cameroon Minister of Sport and Honourary CAF President Hayatou Welcomes CAF Inspection Group in Garoua

23 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The CAF inspection team on Sunday, 23 May 2021, visited the city of Garoua in the northern region of Cameroon as part of the inspections and preparations for next year's Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

The delegation team was welcomed by CAF Honourary President Issa Hayatou and the Cameroon Minister of Sport Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

The inspection tour, , led by CAF Deputy Secretary General Anthony Baffoe, started on Saturday, 22 May 2021 and visited two venues: the hall that will host the Total Africa Cup of Nations draw on 25 June 2021 in Yaounde and Ahmadou Ahidjou Stadium.

Amongst the experts roped by CAF for this inspection visit is a team of FIFA specialists led by Jaime Yarza Gonzalez - FIFA Director of Tournaments and Events, who are giving technical input to CAF and the Cameroon Local Organising Committee.

Cameroon Sports Minister, Professor thanked the CAF delegation Mouelle Kombi thanked the delegation for the work they are doing: "We hope to learn a lot from our colleagues. As Cameroon, we want to stage the best ever Africa Cup of Nations."

Yarza Gonzalez added: "As FIFA, we are here to support CAF and the Local Committee. We are convinced these teams will deliver a fantastic tournament in January."

Today, Sunday, 23 May 2021, the delegation spent time in Garoua where they visited two training sites, hotels, hospitals and the main stadium.

On Monday, 24 May 2021, the team will move back to Yaounde where they will visit the newly Olembe Stadium and other facilities.

On Tuesday, 25 May 2021, the delegation will visit Bafoussam Stadium and inspect infrastructure in that area. This is one of the newly-built stadiums for the Total Africa Cup of Nations.

On Wednesday, 26 May 2021, they will inspect the world class facilities in Japoma and also the Reunification Stadium.

The inspection tour will finish on Thursday, 27 May 2021 in Limbe.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.