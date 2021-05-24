Zimbabwe: Authorities Move to End Mashayamombe Wrangle

GOVERNMENT is bringing finality to the long standing Mashayamombe chieftainship dispute in Mashonaland West which has been raging for 15 years.

Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Marian Chombo yesterday said Government had started the process to install a substantive chief.

She said they had also taken into account the resolutions of a meeting of the Mashonaland West Assembly of Chiefs which recommended the removal of the late Ignatius Stephen Chiketa before he died of Covid-19 complications in February this year aged 86.

"I wish to confirm that the Mashonaland West Provincial Assembly of Chiefs had recommended the removal of S.I. Chiketa as substantive Chief Mashayamombe in 2019.

"While the Ministry had kick-started the removal of Chief Mashayambombe, the chief sadly passed on.

"The Ministry is in the process of removing the chief posthumously in keeping with the recommendation of the Mashonaland West Provincial Assembly, she said.

The move by the Government should come as a relief to the Mashayamombe clan.

Deputy Minister Chombo said the new chief would be appointed in accordance with the clan's bloodline.

The late Mr Chiketa's reign had been consistently contested with some Mashayamombe clan members arguing that he had improperly assumed the role as it was not his house's turn to take the position, but that of the Kawara house.

The Mashonaland West Chiefs Provincial Assembly agreed in 2019 to remove him when Mr Chiketa had been in the post for some years.

A letter to the then acting Provincial Development Coordinator Ms Cecilia Chitiyo from Mr Felix Chikovo, which was copied to the District Development Coordinator for Chegutu, outlined what the chiefs' indaba had resolved.

"Pursuant to the Mashonaland West Chiefs Provincial Assembly meeting of 6 November, 2019 where it was unanimously agreed that the appointment of Ignatius Stephen Chiketa violated the succession principles of the Mashayamombe chieftainship as pointed out by the Mashayamombe clan members, the Provincial Assembly of Chiefs recommended his removal from the office and post of substantive Chief Mashayamombe.

"In view of the foregoing, may you kindly facilitate the submission of the required memorandum for the removal of Ignatius Stephen Chiketa," wrote Mr Chikovo.

It is the Mashayamombe family's belief that the matter, which has dragged on for over 15 years, needs to be brought to finality.

"Investigations held by Chief Zvimba (chair), Chief Chirau and Chief Nyamweda on 3 June 2019 factually and unanimously revealed that Mr Ignatius S. Chiketa's appointment as Chief Mashayamombe was not procedural and that he was not the rightful heir to the throne.

"In the said meeting, the director of Chiefs Mr F. A Chikovo advised the house to make recommendations to the Minister for onward submission to the President on the position adopted," said the letter.