Zimbabwe: Doka Explains 'Gore Remakomborero'

Gospel musician Jane Doka has proclaimed blessings on her motherland through a powerful song titled "Gore reMakomborero".

The song which was launched over the weekend comes with visuals which speaks of breakthrough for Zimbabwe after years of economic challenges that have affected the lives of many.

It was produced by Star FM Listener's Choice Award winning producer Nigel Nyangombe.

In an interview, Doka said the song comes in right time and as a declaration of faith in God amidst the obtaining challenges as taken from her own personal experiences.

"'Gore Remakomborero' is a declaration of faith in God amidst the prevailing circumstances," she said.

"It is a proclamation that we trust in God whose faithfulness towards us, our families, and our nation, is dependable and unlimited. I wrote this song at a time when I was reflecting on my own life and some challenges I was facing and began recording it, end of 2019. I couldn't finish the production as in January 2020, I seriously fell ill, to extent that I almost lost my life. While I was still recovering, the Covid-19 pandemic began around March 2020 and the rest of the year had so much pain, suffering and confusion for people worldwide."

Though all the said challenges, the singer who is also a celebrated businesswoman and philanthropist said music unifies the people and believed there is hope in Christ.

"In spite of all the challenges we are facing, I realised that if anything, now is when we need faith, when there is no reason to believe except God's Word and His promises. We are experiencing Covid-19, poverty, wars and famines; indeed, I am not divorced from these realities and I too have my fair share of challenges. However, as the Word of God says 'we walk by faith and not by sight' hence by faith we expect God's hand to intervene and surpass our expectations," she said.

Doka said the title to her single was not specific to 2021 but a whole season of blessings ahead for all that believe in God's saving power and his ability to change situations for the better.

"The title 'Gore Remakomborero' is not literal to 2021 alone, but it is meant to be something we hold onto in our hearts as we trust in Christ and walk by faith from this year and in the years that follow," she said.

Doka said she was happy to have invested in a production that ministers hope and inspires positivity in a generally negative world.

The video which is currently doing well on social media such as "YouTube" was recorded in London and directed by Doyin Ajakaye of Simplicity Studios.

"I am really happy that the visuals aptly capture the message of hope as many have attested to.

"In coming up with the concept for the video we tried to capture the key message of faith and hope. The video concept centres on how God can transform a person's life from difficult circumstances to a better place by faith even within a year.

"We included elements of Zimbabwe in the video including the national flag to express what the song is declaring about our nation. The concept sought to inspire faith and hope at the three levels to which the song speaks: the individual and their personal circumstances, the family level and the nation of Zimbabwe," explains Doka.

She said that it was challenging shooting the video while some Covid-19 regulations were still in place, but the video director cleverly found ways for us to produce the video effectively and excellently.

"We exercised social distancing and did our best to ensure that all cast and crew were safe."

Since officially stepping into her music career in 2008, Doka has produced four albums, one live DVD recording and two singles.