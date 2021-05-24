Zimbabwe: Census Goes Digital

24 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere-

The Zimbabwe National Population Census next year will for the first time go digital, Government has announced.

The census will be concluded before the end of 2022 in conformity with the Constitution, paving way for the delimitation of constituency boundaries by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa last week outlined measures for the upcoming census which were approved by Cabinet.

"Government assures the nation that, in spite of preparations for the exercise having been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the country remains on course to conduct the census within the prescribed timeframe for the 2023 elections," she said.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is expected to conclude the boundary proclamations for wards, districts and provinces in order to ensure that enumeration areas are correctly assigned.

Thereafter, the census field mapping exercise can be finalised before actual enumeration proceeds.

Census field mapping involves subdividing the whole country into numeration areas with an average of 80 to 120 households.

"Cabinet is pleased to report that 55 percent of the country has so far been successfully mapped, despite up to 10 months of programmed time having been lost to Covid-19 restrictions," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

For the first time in the history of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency (ZIMSTAT) will go paperless during census enumeration since the Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) technique will be employed during data collection.

Given that this is the first time Zimbabwe will use the paperless CAPI technique, more than one pilot census will be run to test the technology, with re-tests being conducted.

In the mapping exercise people have been visited by uniformed census staff, who all have proper ID cards, using tablets to enter basic data, little more than the number of people in each flat or house visited.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.