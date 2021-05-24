Zimbabwe: 'Keeper Howler Denies Zpc Kariba All Points

Harare City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0)1

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)1

IT'S a Chibuku Super Cup match which had all the drama.

An assistant referee had to be replaced, after pulling a muscle, as the lack of fitness, for both the players and officials, took its toll. Harare City midfielder, Tatenda Tavengwa, also had to be replaced by Marshall Machazane.

Then, ZPC Kariba veteran 'keeper, Tendai "Fish" Hove, somehow, fumbled the ball, into his own goal, in the final play of the match. Hove said he still doesn't understand how he let the ball, which he appeared to have saved, roll past the goalline, at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

ZPC Kariba had scored in the ninth minute through forward Paul Chiramba.

But, just when it seemed like they were poised for victory, their goalkeeper appeared to have saved the effort, only to fumble it, in the third minute of time added on.

The Sunshine Boys have fared well in this Cup, since its return, in 2014.

"Up to now, I can't even explain it, or understand how and what happened," said Hove.

"I had managed to save the ball, but I lost it. I am still trying to recover and don't want to say much about the incident.

"It is one of those things, it happens in football. The pressure was too much for us."

His coach, Godfrey Tamirepi, was pleased with his team's performance, despite the late setback.

"This was our first game and I can't be complaining too much," he said.

"You would expect such kind of performance because we never had any friendly matches, which would make the guys fitter, in terms of the physical aspect of their game, and in terms of the tactical aspect.

"I am not worried, if you look at the way we played this morning, we had more chances than our opponents.

"We were also careless, we were too much in a rush, in front of goal and, as a result, we failed to put away chances, which were supposed to be goals.

"It is so painful, looking at the way we conceded the equaliser but, all the same, we will go back to the drawing board.

"Looking at this performance, I am really pleased with myself." The coach believes loss of concentration, caused by the lack of match fitness, contributed to the blunder.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ZPC Kariba reached the semi-finals in the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup and are hopeful that, this time, they will do better.

Chiramba, who scored his first goal for the Kariba side after joining from relegated Mushowani Stars, says fans should expect more from him this season.

"It feels so great (to score)," he said. "I am very proud of myself and I played according to the instructions of the coach.

"I am happy with the result, it happens in football, to concede so late."

The Sunshine Boys had their moments and striker, Jerry Chipangura, was denied by the bar, in the first half.

Teams

Harare City: K.Shangiwa (M. Nyamupangedengu 81st min), B. Musaka, I. Zambezi, H. Chapusha, T. Tavengwa (M. Machazane), M. Muchenje, W. Manondo, J. Chipangura, C. Rupiya, E. Mandiranga.

ZPC Kariba: T. Hove, S. Nyabinde, M. Mekiwa, C. Mujuru, B. Madzokere (B. Mutukure 82nd min), B. Juru, M. Demera, C. Muleya, P. Chiramba (B. Sibanda 60th min), V. Lawe, S. Makawa.