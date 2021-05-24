Africa: Total CAF Super Cup in Qatar to Be Played in a Bio-Bubble

23 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Total CAF Super Cup in Doha, Qatar on Friday night, 28 May 2021 will be played in a biologically safe environment (bio-bubble).

Kick-off is at 19h00 (local time).

The match will pit the winners of the 2019-2020 Total CAF Champions League, Al Ahly (Egypt), against the winners of the 2019-2020 Total CAF Confederation Cup, Renaissance Sportive de Berkane (Morocco) at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha.

This means that both teams and officials who will be involved in the match will be in a "bio-bubble" upon arrival. This includes no contact with people who are outside the biologically safe environment prior to the match.

This is the first time CAF adopts a full bio-bubble in a match since the start of the pandemic last year.

The Qatari capital Doha hosted the two previous editions of the Total CAF Super Cup and will be once again the host of the annual one-match playoff.

About the CAF Super Cup:

The Total CAF Super Cup is an annual match between the winner of Total CAF Champions League and the winner of Total CAF Confederation Cup.

The first edition was held in 1993 between the winner of the African Cup of Champions Clubs (now known as the CAF Champions League) and the winner of the African Cup Winners' Cup. Since 2004, it brought together the winners of CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

CAF Communication Department

Communications@cafonline.com

Read the original article on CAF.

Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

