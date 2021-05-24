Africa: Fecafoot Committed to Its National Technical Center Renovation

21 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Executive Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) visited this project scheduled for delivery in December 2021.

The president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Seidou Mbombo Njoya, chaired the Executive Committee on Tuesday, 18 May in Yaoundé.

With his peers, he had to work on the state of progress of local competitions (professional championship, women's championship, amateur and youth championship) with the aim of respecting the deadlines set by the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) for the engagement of teams in interclub competitions for the 2021-2022 season, no later than 30 June 2021. The first leg of the professional championship has certainly been validated by the Executive Committee, but FECAFOOT is far from having appointed its representatives in CAF competitions in view of the increasingly constrained time for the return phase. Hence the resolution to postpone the Cameroon Cup for the 2020-2021 season to release the schedule and complete the professional championship.

The other highlight of the Executive Committee was the presentation of the state of play of the work of the Odza National Technical Center, on the outskirts of Yaoundé. It is a project of 1.5 billion FCFA, which aims to provide FECAFOOT with a football training and training center, with within it three training stadiums and a luxury hotel for the Lionesses and the Indomitable Lions. The members of the Executive Committee descended there to assess the progress of the work.

FECAFOOT President also obtained from his peers to finalize the loan operation from FIFA, as part of its COVID loan mechanism, in order to finance the work of the headquarters building located in Warda-Yaoundé. Work on this building, at an initial cost of 1.7 billion, was launched in November 2012 and stopped two years later. The current FECAFOOT Executive Committee is determined to finalize the construction of this five-storey building housed in the heart of the capital of Cameroon.

In conclusion, the Executive Committee congratulated Seidou Mbombo Njoya on his election to the CAF Executive Committee and his appointment as 4th Vice-President of the African football governing body, of which he now heads the Standing Organizing Committee of CHAN.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.