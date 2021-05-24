Nigeria: World Bank's Investment in Nigeria Exceeds $12bn

24 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bukola Idowu

With $12 billion invested in the country, the Word Bank said it has one of its largest portfolio in Nigeria, promising not to relent in a bid to boost economies of neighbouring countries.

Speaking during a media roundtable for Western and Central Africa with the World Bank Group president, David Malpass, at the weekend noted that Nigeria has huge potential, adding that, "with some of the improvements in the economic policies, the growth can be rapid for people across Nigeria.

"As we speak, we have probably the largest portfolio of the World Bank in Nigeria, which is in excess of over $12 billion. Those were programmes under implementation covering a variety of sectors, access to electricity, water, education, health and agriculture."

Also, Malpass said that the bank has prepared a pipeline of a number of programmes to execute, stating that, it has delivered about $2 billion projects for Nigeria to help the population have access to critical services while supporting governments and institutions to provide some technical assistance to a variety of stakeholders.

"Nigeria as a very important partner for the Bank and also the role that it plays in Africa clearly-we make any investment in Nigeria will have also some positive externalities for African countries.

"If one of the major economies can do well, it has very positive synergy with its neighbors, and that's one of our primary goals, to have successful economies that then bring synergy with neighbors, because that's a way that there can be massive progress in Africa.

"So, our programme remains strongly supportive of the people of Nigeria and of Nigeria. We've encouraged efforts that would reduce the subsidies for fossil fuels, that would encourage trade across borders, where Nigeria could be doing more in that area," he stated.

