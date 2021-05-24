Tunisia: All Restrictions Preventing or Impeding Mobility of Libyan Citizens Will Be Lifted - Mechichi

Khedija Bousselmi)- All restrictions that prevent or impede the residence of Libyan citizens or their mobility in Tunisia will be lifted, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said Sunday in Libya.

Speaking at the opening of the Tunisian-Libyan Forum and Fair in Tripoli, he stressed that Libyan citizens will have the same treatment as Tunisians.

"These are not mere slogans," he said, noting that this decision "will be implemented in regulations and legislation on the ground."

In the same context, he added that all the obstacles that existed in the past are no longer justified; this will encourage the movement between citizens and the flow of funds and investments, and will help to work for a real economic unity.

Mechichi said there is "a complete convergence of views between officials about the Tunisian-Libyan relations and the need to accelerate and facilitate mobility procedures.

He considered that the first session of the Libyan-Tunisian Fair, which is organised over 3 days, at the initiative of the Tunisia-Africa Business Council, with the participation of more than 150 companies and 1,200 investors, "is the beginning of a real dynamism."

For his part, President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts Samir Majoul said business managers in both countries are looking forward to achieving a qualitative leap in Tunisian-Libyan relations.

Bilateral trade and joint investments in recent years do not reflect the capabilities of both countries and business operators are waiting for the reopening of documentary credits related to goods traded via land routes since road transport is faster and more competitive and offers job opportunities, he added.

Majoul expressed the hope that the border crossings between the two countries will not be closed in the future, whatever the reasons, because the closure has caused much harm to business operators in both countries and the border areas and their residents on both sides.