Tunisia: All Restrictions Preventing or Impeding Mobility of Libyan Citizens Will Be Lifted - Mechichi

23 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Khedija Bousselmi)- All restrictions that prevent or impede the residence of Libyan citizens or their mobility in Tunisia will be lifted, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said Sunday in Libya.

Speaking at the opening of the Tunisian-Libyan Forum and Fair in Tripoli, he stressed that Libyan citizens will have the same treatment as Tunisians.

"These are not mere slogans," he said, noting that this decision "will be implemented in regulations and legislation on the ground."

In the same context, he added that all the obstacles that existed in the past are no longer justified; this will encourage the movement between citizens and the flow of funds and investments, and will help to work for a real economic unity.

Mechichi said there is "a complete convergence of views between officials about the Tunisian-Libyan relations and the need to accelerate and facilitate mobility procedures.

He considered that the first session of the Libyan-Tunisian Fair, which is organised over 3 days, at the initiative of the Tunisia-Africa Business Council, with the participation of more than 150 companies and 1,200 investors, "is the beginning of a real dynamism."

For his part, President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts Samir Majoul said business managers in both countries are looking forward to achieving a qualitative leap in Tunisian-Libyan relations.

Bilateral trade and joint investments in recent years do not reflect the capabilities of both countries and business operators are waiting for the reopening of documentary credits related to goods traded via land routes since road transport is faster and more competitive and offers job opportunities, he added.

Majoul expressed the hope that the border crossings between the two countries will not be closed in the future, whatever the reasons, because the closure has caused much harm to business operators in both countries and the border areas and their residents on both sides.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.