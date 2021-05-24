Tunisia: Census of Waterbirds - Annual Average of More Than 360,000 Birds Wintered in Tunisia Between 2009 and 2018

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of waterbirds wintering in Tunisia has reached an annual average of about 364,497 birds, with a slight increase for some species and a decline for others, and a peak recorded in 2014 with 539,303 birds counted, according to the census of waterbirds in the period 2009/2018 carried-out by the Association « Les Amis des Oiseaux » (AAO).

Among the species of birds whose numbers are declining are the whistling duck, the Eurasian coot and the common crane, said scientific coordinator of the Association Hichem Azafzaf, noting that this decline requires the revision of systems and mechanisms for their protection

As for birds whose numbers have increased slightly, Azafzaf, who spoke at a virtual conference held on the observance of the World Day for Biological Diversity Friday, he cited the Northern Shoveler and the flamingo.

Regarding the situation of wetlands in the period 2009/2018, the coordinator said that most of the ecological systems of these areas have deteriorated like the national park of Ichkeul. The latter is threatened with loss, as a result of the ecological degradation suffered by this park due to human activities that have not taken into account the ecological specificities of this area.

Other urban wetlands such as the Sabkhat Sijoumi and the Sabkhat Ariana now host more waterfowl during the winter, which require their protection to avoid seeing them meet the same fate as the one suffered by the national park of Ichkeul, he said.

"The counting of waterbirds in Tunisia, which is a national duty, aims to protect the natural wealth of the country and is part of an international commitment that concerns 150 countries in the world," President of the Association Mohamed Hedi Aissa noted on his part.

The Association has assumed this commitment for two decades, in association with the Directorate General of Forestry and other international organisations, he added, noting that the data collected and presented to public opinion and decision makers, through the census, are of great scientific value.