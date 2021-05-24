Nigeria: Truck Crushes 3 On Motorcycle to Death in Ogun

24 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Three persons on a motorcycle were crushed to death on Sunday night by a truck around Ago Oko in Abeokuta.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesman, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at 8pm.

The TRACE spokesman stated that the rider of the motorcycle was trying to overtake the truck from the right, saying that in the process, it collided with another speeding motorcycle which threw them under the truck.

"We gathered from eyewitness that the motorcycle was trying to overtake a Dangote truck from the right, unfortunately another speeding bike collided with the victims' bike from the rear throwing them underneath moving truck on the fast lane,.

"The three of them on the motorcycle were crushed to death in the process.

"A phone retrieved at scene was used to connect the relations of the deceased and the corpses were taken away by their family," he said.

Akinbiyi, however, said that the truck was still at the accident scene, saying that hoodlums used the opportunity to loot the truck after chasing away police and TRACE officials from the scene.

