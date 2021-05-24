South Africa: President to Address World Health Assembly

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate in and address the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA74) taking place from 24 May to 1 June 2021 under the theme "Ending this pandemic, preventing the next: building together a healthier, safer and fairer world".

#WHA74 will take place virtually and President Ramaphosa will deliver his address at 10h40 tomorrow, Monday, 24 May 2021.

The Assembly is the supreme decision-making body for the World Health Organisation (WHO) and is attended by delegations from the WHO's 194 member states.

The President's address will be streamed live on WHO and Presidency platforms.