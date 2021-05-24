Tunisia: Taboubi Stresses Importance of Hiring Tunisian Workforce in Libya

23 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Tabboubi stressed Saturday in Libya the importance of hiring Tunisian workforce in Libya, saying it is qualified and experienced.

At his meeting with Libyan Minister of Labour and Rehabilitation in the National Unity Government Ali Al Abed al-Ridha as well as with other Libyan businessmen, Taboubi said Tunisia boasts public vocational training centres which offer a qualified and competent workforce.

«As the Secretary-General of the Union of Workers of the Arab Maghreb (USTMA), I want to insist that Libya's trade unions play a major role at the international, Arab and Maghreb levels,» Taboubi was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the UGTT.

Taboubi has had a series of meetings in Libya as part of the official two-day visit made by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi.

