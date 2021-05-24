South Africa: Taxing Taxis - It's High Time the Minibus Sector Renders Unto Caesar What Is Caesar's

23 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Letlhokwa George Mpedi

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni recently reported that despite generating an annual revenue of about R90-billion, the SA Revenue Service only manages to collect a minuscule R5-million in annual corporate income tax from the taxi operators. Tax authorities should be mindful of not treating the taxi industry with kid gloves.

The subject of tax and the concomitant question of whether it should be paid or not is as old as hills. The Bible in Matthew Chapter 22 verses 13-22 speaks about paying taxes to Caesar. The Pharisees and Herodians, in their quest to snare Jesus in His own words, asked: "Is it lawful to pay taxes to Caesar or not? Should we pay them or not?" In His response, Jesus told them to "give to Caesar what is Caesar's".

I am certain that despite the guidance of the Holy scripture, many of us give the tax authorities their due begrudgingly. They are unpopular and understandably so. The thing is that the consequences of the laws they work with are invariably harsh. Al Capone, the infamous American gangster, learnt the hard way. In 1931 he was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison upon being found guilty of several counts of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.