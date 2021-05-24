South Africa: Taxing Taxis - It's High Time the Minibus Sector Renders Unto Caesar What Is Caesar's

opinion

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni recently reported that despite generating an annual revenue of about R90-billion, the SA Revenue Service only manages to collect a minuscule R5-million in annual corporate income tax from the taxi operators. Tax authorities should be mindful of not treating the taxi industry with kid gloves.

The subject of tax and the concomitant question of whether it should be paid or not is as old as hills. The Bible in Matthew Chapter 22 verses 13-22 speaks about paying taxes to Caesar. The Pharisees and Herodians, in their quest to snare Jesus in His own words, asked: "Is it lawful to pay taxes to Caesar or not? Should we pay them or not?" In His response, Jesus told them to "give to Caesar what is Caesar's".

I am certain that despite the guidance of the Holy scripture, many of us give the tax authorities their due begrudgingly. They are unpopular and understandably so. The thing is that the consequences of the laws they work with are invariably harsh. Al Capone, the infamous American gangster, learnt the hard way. In 1931 he was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison upon being found guilty of several counts of...