South Africa: Preamble to Our Constitution Is Not a Rotten Foundation - History Is Part of the Story

opinion

No serious conversation can be had about South Africa's Constitution if it is divorced from the history of how it came to be, the process through which it was drafted, and by whom. By avoiding history, we are avoiding complexity and by avoiding complexity we are avoiding reality.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Last week I was sent an episode of the Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research (Wiser) podcast, titled Futures of the Constitution. It's presented by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, a postdoctoral Fellow at Wiser, and Tshepo Madlingozi, the director and associate professor at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies.

Their intention was to think through how far democratic South Africa has departed from its apartheid predecessor and to what extent South Africa's much-vaunted Constitution has undone apartheid oppression and injustice. In answering these very important questions, the Preamble to the South African Constitution was their starting point.

The Preamble opens with "We, the people of South Africa, recognise the injustices of our past ... " According to the discussants, the Preamble, by utilising the words "injustices of our past", obscures past injustices and espouses a narrow conception of justice and rests on unhelpful narratives...