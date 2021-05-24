South Africa: The Mystery of Minister Mantashe's Generation Licence 'Survey' Explained

23 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Chris Yelland

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has told Parliament that 'our research and our survey' of 10,000 people indicated that the market was not ready for a 50MW threshold above which a generation licence is required, and that a 10MW threshold would do. But, what was this survey of 10,000 people?

An article in Engineering News quoted Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe as having told Parliament on 18 May 2021: "There has been a lot of noise about this, but our research and our survey of 10,000 people showed overwhelming support for our move. The majority in the market say they are not ready for 50MW. The issue of debating between 10MW and 50MW is an academic one. The reality is the market is not ready for 50MW."

This statement, however, stands in stark contrast to the stated public positions of business, industry, mining and labour associations representing more than 25,000 companies in South Africa, and their workforces totalling hundreds of thousands of employees.

Business Unity South Africa, the National Employers' Association of South Africa, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), Eskom, the Energy Intensive User Group, the Minerals Council of South Africa, the Aggregate and Sand...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

