Africa: Ghana's Kurt Okraku Named New Wafu B President

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has been named as the new President of the Union of West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss was unanimously approved as the new leader of the regional body by the all seven member associations during the Wafu B 14th General Assembly in Accra on Saturday.

The 49-year-old takes charge following the decision of the incumbent Djibrilla Hima Hamidou to step down from the position, one year before the end of his mandate.

The President of the Niger Football Federation stood down from the leadership position during Saturday's event, paving the way for Okraku to continue the remaining term of office which expires in 2022.

The Ghanaian stood unchallenged as all the seven countries in the zone approved him as their new leader before elections are held next year.

Present at the meeting was Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, CAF Presidential Advisor Jacques Anouma as well as FIFA Council Members Melvin Amaju Pinnick and Mathurin de Charcus and other federation heads.

Okraku hailed members of the zonal body for unanimously approving him as their new leader insisting he will work with his colleagues to ensure the continuous success of the region.

"I am humbled by your decision to approve me as your leader for this very important zonal body in African football, that has produced most of the champions for African football," Okraku said during his address to delegates on Saturday.

"I want to thank all of you for your support and to my elder brother Djibrilla Hima Hamidou for laying the good foundation for us to continue to build on and to bring more successes for Wafu B in the near future.

"I want to assure you that I am going to work with all of you, to count on you and to count on your immense experiences to continue to grow the game in our region that is gifted with some of the world's best players."

Hamidou, who is a member of the CAF Executive Committee, said he was stepping down to concentrate on his duties with the African football governing body as there are capable people to steer the affairs of Wafu B.

"We have got a lot of leaders in this region capable of leading WAFU B and I made the decision to step down to give the others the chance to help in the further developments of our zonal body," the Niger Football Federation President told delegates on Saturday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In Kurt we have got a highly competent young man who has shown the good desire to contribute his quota to the progress of WAFU B and he has the support of all of us to move the zone in the right direction.

"As I ascend to the CAF Executive Committee, I will support our new President - President Kurt in various ways and I will also help by supporting our region and the entire African football fraternity in putting forward the right policies to help the game grow in Africa."

The meeting was graced by Federation/Association Presidents and General Secretaries from Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and host Ghana.

Hamidou was elected by acclamation during the General Assembly of the zone held on Friday, 14 September 2018 in Niamey.

Okraku was elected as the President of the Ghana Football Association two years ago.

The famous former sports journalist holds an MBA in Football Management from the prestigious Liverpool University in the United Kingdom.