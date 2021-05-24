South Africa: Concern At Cape Town School Bullying Incident

24 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education Chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, has expressed concern at a bullying incident, where a Grade 8 learner at a Cape Town school was caught on camera setting alight the hair of a fellow learner.

The incident took place at Belgravia High School in Athlone, Cape Town.

The video, which circulated on social media, showed a girl sitting in class and taunted by a boy who poured a liquid on her head and set her hair alight while laughing can be heard in the background. In the video, the teacher appears to have stepped out of the class.

Mbinqo-Gigaba said all learners should be familiar with the anti-bullying policies and the consequences thereof if they do not adhere to them.

"The bullying behaviour of this boy has also put the life of this learner, as well as that of other learners in danger by setting the girl's hair alight.

"Furthermore, we have last month experienced the horrific effects of bullying when a Limpopo learner committed suicide after videos of her being smacked around by fellow Grade 10 girls were shared on social media. Policies should be enforced. If there are still schools operating without a code of conduct or an anti-bullying policy, they should urgently address this matter," the chairperson said in a statement on Friday.

Mbinqo-Gigaba, the Western Cape Education Department has confirmed that the learner was suspended after the video became public.

She also urged education authorities across the country to ensure that those involved in bullying are made to face the consequences of their actions.

"Education is a societal issue [and] therefore, the responsibility for the safety of learners does not just lie with the education authorities, but with everyone. I want to urge parents and caregivers to also take up this responsibility to make learners aware of bullying and its devastating consequences," Mbinqo-Gigaba.

She said the committee is planning an oversight visit to schools in the province in the near future.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.