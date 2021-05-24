Egypt Reports 1,151 New Coronavirus Cases, 59 Fatalities

The Health and Population Ministry said on Saturday 22/5/2021 that 1,151 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 252,690.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 59 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 14,670.

As many as 980 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 186,223 so far, the spokesperson said.