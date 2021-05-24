Africa: Basketball Africa League (Gr. a - Day 3) - Us Monastir Beat Patriots of Rwanda (99-70) and Finish On Top of Group

22 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — US Monastir, already qualified for the quarterfinals of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), ended the first round at the top of the group A ranking, after their victory over Patriots Basketball Club of Rwanda 99-70, Saturday night in Kigali (Rwanda), for the third and final day of the first round.

In the other game of the group, Rivers Hoopers of Nigeria won their first game against (GNBC) 80-69 and take third place (2pts) ahead of the Malagasy (0 pt).

The tournament is played in a group phase (three groups of four teams), with the top eight teams, i.e. the first two in each group and the two best third-placed teams will qualify for the final knockout phase.

