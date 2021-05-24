Egypt: Housing Minister Visits Julius Nyerere Hydropower Plant & Dam in Tanzania

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued his directives to follow up work progress in Julius Nyerere Hydropower plant and dam in Tanzania, said Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar, adding that a report on the plant work progress is prepared monthly.

The minister gave the remarks on Saturday 22/5/2021 during a visit to Julius Nyerere Hydropower plant and dam in Tanzania, during which he held a meeting with the officials responsible for implementing the project.

He underlined that President Sisi attaches special importance to this project.

He expressed appreciation to the Egyptian consortium implementing the project, noting that Cairo will work to provide the alliance with all medical supplies needed for vaccination against Covid-19.

Gazzar was accompanied by the Egyptian minister to Tanzania and officials from the Egyptian alliance - including the Arab Contractors Company and the Sewedy Electric - which is in charge of the project.

Meanwhile, Tanzania's Energy Minister Medard Kalemani hailed the efforts exerted by the Egyptian consortium to implement the project.

The Tanzanian minister expressed his country's support for this mega project which he said would benefit the Tanzanian people, calling for abiding by the timetable set for completing the project.