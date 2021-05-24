Egypt to Manufacture Electric Cars Next Year - Min.

Minister of Public Business Sector Hisham Tawfiq said a memorandum of understanding has been inked between El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company and the Chinese Dongfeng Motor Corporation to start manufacturing 100 electric cars in Egypt next year.

Speaking to MBC Masr TV channel on Saturday 22/5/2021, he added that a factory will be fully equipped to manufacture the electric cars at El Nasr automaker, which is owned by the Metallurgical Industries Holding Company.

The minister noted that the Chinese company has entered into a partnership with Nissan corporation to provide better cars for Egyptians.

Sellers of the electric cars will be funded by EGP 50,000 to buy these vehicles, the minister said, noting that supply stations will be established and run by state-owned companies in cooperation with the private sector to offer services for these cars.