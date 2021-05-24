Egypt Interested in Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine Locally - Minister

23 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed said on Saturday 22/5/2021 that Egypt's administration gives special interest in locally manufacturing the coronavirus vaccine.

Egypt plans to make Egypt a regional hub for producing the vaccine in Africa after meeting the local needs, as the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) would be the main manufacturer to the Chinese Sinovac in Africa, Zayed said while receiving Chinese experts from Sinovac at VACSERA HQ.

The meeting comes in preparation of producing Sinovac vaccine in Egypt, as the first shipment of the raw material used to manufacture China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine arrived in the country on Friday.

The shipment is enough to manufacture two million doses at VACSERA by the end of June.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

