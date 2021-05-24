Egypt: Sisi - Egypt's Ambition Is Unlimited in Industrial Development

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed the importance of the process of localizing industry and transferring technology to Egypt within the framework of the partnership between the two sides.

Sisi made the remarks on Saturday during a meeting with Christian Thönes, chairman of the Executive Board of Germany's machine tool manufacturer DMG MORI, in the presence of in the presence of Dr. Mustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, Lieutenant General Abdel Moneim El-Terras, Chairman of the Arab Organization for Industrialization, Dr. Marian Malak, Advisor to the Chairman of the Authority for External Relations, Eng. Ahmed Abdel Razek, Advisor to the Chairman of the Authority for Development and Industrial Development, in addition to Stefan Berjoff, General Manager of the company, and Mahmoud The managing director of the company in Africa.

The President expressed the prestige and appreciation of the German expertise and personality in Egypt with its diligent and accurate work culture and high-quality production. Egypt to indigenize these principles locally, as well as crystallize training and qualification programs for cadres to refine the skilled labor in order to provide the best industrial services in the basic business sector, in a manner that meets the unlimited ambition of the Egyptian state in industrial development, progress and development, as well as providing new job opportunities now and in the future.

The President followed up the ongoing efforts between the AOI and the German company to build a digital factory for making high-precision turning machines to support basic local industries, according to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The chairman of the German company confirmed that it seeks cooperation with the Egyptian government in this field due to the great potential that the Egyptian market currently boasts and the economic growth that Egypt currently enjoys, which enhances the success of the company's activity, not only inside Egypt, but also by penetrating the African continent.