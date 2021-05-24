Gambia: Operation Zero Crime - Police Round Up 56 Individuals At Brufut/Madiana Forest

Fifty-six (56) individuals were on Friday rounded up by Police detectives at Brufut/Madiana forest.

This came barely weeks after a man was murdered and dumped at the aforesaid forest. An operation was launched on 21st May 2021, to curb crimes including robberies, murders, killings and thefts that have become rampant in the country.

These crimes have given security agencies headache and also installed fear in the minds and hearts of many Gambians. In a bid to tackle the growing concerns of all and sundry, the Police instituted a task force dubbed "Operation Zero Crime" which has since its inception launched its second phase of operation.

The new operation is different from the previous one as all police heads are taking part in this latest operation. The Police spokesman, Superintendent (Spt.) Lamin Njie, confirmed that they were busy all these days constituting a taskforce to ensure criminal activities were combatted.

Njie said the suspects were arrested during a mass operation in Brufut, saying the raid was conducted inside the forest, communities and the beach site as well.

"Of course, it is all part of the operation zero crime and it's going to be an ongoing process. In fact, we have launched the second phase of operation zero crime day before yesterday (Friday). So, is like taking the zero crime to another level," he said.

During the operation on Friday, he said detectives were able to discover some non-Gambians residing at the beach. He added that the individuals were not living in an appropriate manner at the beach

He said these people have been handed over to the Department of Immigration for further investigation and regulation of documentation," Njie explained.

