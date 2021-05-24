Gambia: Operation Zero Crime - Police Round Up 56 Individuals At Brufut/Madiana Forest

23 May 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Fifty-six (56) individuals were on Friday rounded up by Police detectives at Brufut/Madiana forest.

This came barely weeks after a man was murdered and dumped at the aforesaid forest. An operation was launched on 21st May 2021, to curb crimes including robberies, murders, killings and thefts that have become rampant in the country.

These crimes have given security agencies headache and also installed fear in the minds and hearts of many Gambians. In a bid to tackle the growing concerns of all and sundry, the Police instituted a task force dubbed "Operation Zero Crime" which has since its inception launched its second phase of operation.

The new operation is different from the previous one as all police heads are taking part in this latest operation. The Police spokesman, Superintendent (Spt.) Lamin Njie, confirmed that they were busy all these days constituting a taskforce to ensure criminal activities were combatted.

Njie said the suspects were arrested during a mass operation in Brufut, saying the raid was conducted inside the forest, communities and the beach site as well.

"Of course, it is all part of the operation zero crime and it's going to be an ongoing process. In fact, we have launched the second phase of operation zero crime day before yesterday (Friday). So, is like taking the zero crime to another level," he said.

During the operation on Friday, he said detectives were able to discover some non-Gambians residing at the beach. He added that the individuals were not living in an appropriate manner at the beach

He said these people have been handed over to the Department of Immigration for further investigation and regulation of documentation," Njie explained.

Meanwhile, a Police media dispatch stated on Friday that: "The High Command of West Coast Region under the leadership of the Regional Police Commissioner, conducted a robust patrol at the Brufut and Madiana forest, amidst reports of criminal activities within and around the forest.

"The patrols were equally expanded to the coastal beaches and criminal hideouts leading to the arrest of 56 suspects currently helping with investigations.

"Majority of the suspects are non-Gambians, and as a result they have been handed over to the Immigration Department for appropriate actions," said the Police.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru Killed in Plane Crash
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.