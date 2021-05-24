South Africa: Breaking Point of the Rule of Law - Peace Can't Exist in the Absence of Justice

opinion

What we fail to realise is this axiomatic principle: peace can never exist in the absence of justice, because at our very nature all humans despise and resist injustice. When people are removed from their homes, when their protests are repressed, and when their sacred places and times of worship are disrupted and violated, the law loses legitimacy.

Laws are seen as the epitome of social order and reason, and the bulwark against violence and chaos. Through law we ritualise conflict and we distil disputes so that an outcome may be reached that is respected by both the victor and the loser. It is on that basis that the rule of law is portrayed as the keystone upon which civilisation may exist and continue to exist.

The rule of law is a passage by which we can seek to escape the chaotic state of conflict and attempt to find the utopian world of peace and reason. Because of this, it is disturbing when the rule of law is disrupted - the wilderness is dark outside the confines of the legal shelters that we create. But just as the rules of physics can be used to predict the strength or collapse...