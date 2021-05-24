Botswana: Focus On Growing Village Economy - VP

Mokoboxane — The Vice President Mr Slumber Tsogwane has advised Mokobaxane residents against being derailed by unfounded allegations on the operations of MOKOPI Trust tourism project.

Mr Tsogwane said this during the village leadership meeting at Mokobaxane on Friday.

He urged the residents to focus on uplifting the village economic status through MOKOPI Trust project as initially planned.

The trust, he said belonged to the tribe, and should remain resolute in achieving its intended objective of uplifting the livelihoods of the community.

He cautioned the residents against allowing detractors, in pursuit of their own political agendas, to derail them.

Mr Tsogwane stated that financial reports and audits should be carried out to ensure transparency and clear any suspicions of misuse.

The lodge in Mokobaxane alleged to be his and in conflict of interest, he said had been in existence for years and the residents were aware of that, adding that it was allocated according to procedure.

Mr Tsogwane noted that issues of building materials being used interchangeably between the lodge and the trust were unfounded.

An inventory audit of both the lodge and the trust, he said could be carried out to iron out the issues raised.

He dismissed the allegations saying they were orchestrated by some people determined to grasp on to power and were using their own frustrations to destabilise the residents.

Mr Tsogwane advised the village leadership to discuss the issues of the trust with its management and advise accordingly.

He also condemned chiefs who actively participate in politics, saying they were bound to cause unrest.

The Vice President was responding to concerns raised by the Village Development Committee Secretary Ms Boipelego Keetile who had indicated that the village leadership was not appeased by management of MOKOPI Trust.

Kgosi Gowinnemang Matlhare of Mopipi said he was disappointed to read about unfounded allegations on the operations of the trust on some of the local newspapers as he was the one who fought tooth and nail to ensure the trust was revived.

Kgosi Matlhare expressed concern that some locals were sharing misleading information on the trust.

He stated that the trust was funded three times but failed to start operations, and after his decision to ensure it was revived, some people chose to share unfounded information on it.

The area Councillor Goratwamang Gosalamang proposed that MOKOPI Trust management should have a meeting with the district leadership to address the issues of trust.

Source : BOPA