South Africa: Rugby Codebreakers Erasmus and Nienaber Have New Problem to Crack

In eight weeks' time, the coaches' skills will be tested when the British & Irish Lions tour starts.

Less than an hour after the Springboks beat England in the 2019 World Cup final, Rassie Erasmus steered the conversation towards the team's next major assignment.

"We have about 600 days until the British & Irish Lions arrive for the tour of South Africa," he said, with a look of concern on his face. The Webb Ellis Cup sat between Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi. Even in the team's greatest moment, Erasmus stressed the importance of planning for a series that could potentially bolster - or indeed threaten - the team's legacy.

Nobody could have predicted that a global pandemic would shake rugby to its core and that the world champions would play zero Tests for the better part of two years. Much has transpired over the past 19 months, and Erasmus and new head coach Jacques Nienaber have scrambled for solutions to a complex problem.

Reputations put to the test

Few will forget how they lifted the team out of the mire in 2018; how they led the Boks to a win...